Romeo Beckham steps up for Victoria during feud with Brooklyn

Romeo Beckham has reportedly been a pillar of support for his mother, Victoria Beckham, as she quietly navigates the emotional strain of her ongoing rift with eldest son Brooklyn.
As per The Sun, a source shared that the Spice Girl alum has full support of her son Romeo Beckham amid the family feud.
A source said, “Brooklyn’s decision to throw this shade at his mum and dad isn’t just hurting David and Victoria, it’s also affecting Romeo and Cruz, as well as their daughter Harper.”
The insider went on to explain, “He also wanted to make sure that Victoria felt special on Mother’s Day, knowing all too well that people would be talking about Brooklyn failing to acknowledge her on the day like he did before.”
A source continued, “Romeo is rising above it and showing his parents as much love and affection as he always has, if not even more, since this all started.”
It is also reported that Cruz also joined Romeo in supporting Victoria during family tensions to be a 'solid presence' for his parents in the midst of the family woes.
Previously a source suggested that Victoria and David believe Romeo’s girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, has been unfairly blamed and made a “scapegoat” in the ongoing tension between Brooklyn, Nicola, and the family.
Beckham’s family feud:
Notably, the feud intensified following a series of lavish celebrations to honour David's 50th birthday, all of which were missed by his son Brooklyn and his wife.