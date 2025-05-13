Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress drama: Shocking truth revealed after seven years

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton had a tough time not getting on each other nerves at the infamous 2018's British Royal Family.
The feud between them over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress for Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding ceremony was reportedly the first spark of negative blood between the two.
Initial reports speculated that the Duchess of Sussex had made Kate cry over the dispute involving the dress, which Meghan had later denied.
In his brand-new book, Yes Ma’am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, Tom Quinn penned that both the Royal women were left distraught by the situation.
The shocking details about Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress drama
A former member of staff told the author, "The truth is that during the discussions about the bridesmaid’s dress Meghan said a few things she regretted and Kate said a few things she later regretted but it was all in the heat of the moment."
They made a shocking revelation, noting, "Both women were crying their eyes out!"
The anonymous source further added that the incident was "altered" to appear more dramatic by the media.
Along with that, the matter became a marker "for all the other problems that Meghan had with Kate and with William and other members of the family."
However, Meghan's in her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021 had recalled the incident quite differently.
In the headline making interview, the mom-of-two emphasised that she was the one who got hurt in the exchange.
Meghan, without going into much details, shared that Kate was upset about something, however, later apologised and brought her flowers.
Not pointing fingers at the Princes of Wales she said, "What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn’t do but that happened to me."
Prince Harry on the Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress controversy
Even though, Meghan recalled the interview in hopes that media put the matter to rest, her husband Prince Harry had other plans.
In his shocking memoir, Spare, which was release in January 2023, the Duke of Sussex once again mentioned the incident, but this time with never-heard before details.
According to Harry, Kate Middleton expressed her concerns about Charlotte's dress through a message to Meghan before the wedding.
The 43-year-old suggested a palace tailor for adjustments. However, when they discussed it in person, Kate once again noted that the dress was too big for the then-three-year-old princess and made her cry.
Meghan, who was already distressed about the wedding, got overwhelmed and Harry found her sobbing at home.