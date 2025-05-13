Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs trial: Cassie Ventura to prove alleged abuse

Entertainment

  • May 13, 2025
Cassie Ventura is set to appear in hearing to testify against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

During a hearing of the bombshell sex-trafficking trial Monday, prosecutor Emily Johnson claimed that the music mogul used to abuse his then-girlfriend Cassie.

She told the jury, “Cassie will tell you that she felt like she was choking when Combs made an escort urinate in her mouth.”

Sean, 55, used to call himself “the king” while abusing his ex and recording the sick encounters.

The prosecutor alleged that the I’ll Be Missing You singer has threatened Cassie numerous times with videos of her attending the “freak-offs” parties. He seemingly kept the clips as a “souvenirs of the most humiliating nights of her life.”

Moreover, a male escort Daniel Phillip also testified against Sean during the first hearing of the trial.

He revealed that the American rapper paid him to do intercourse with Cassie. The sex worker also confessed to watching Sean been violent with the victim.

During his testimony, the music mogul’s daughters, Chance Combs and 18-year-old twins D'Lila and Jessie Combs, left the courtroom.

Cassie Ventura’s lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Cassie Ventura sued Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in 2023, for sexual abuse.

The same year a surveillance footage surfaced showing the Grammy-winner violently assaulting her in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

