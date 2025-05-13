Sci-Tech

iOS 18.5: Apple rolls out emergency satellite features to iPhone 13

Apple iOS 18.5 launched alongside iPadOS 18.5 that addresses bug fixes; visionOS 2.5; watchOS 11.5, more

  May 13, 2025
Apple officially launched the highly anticipated iOS 18.5. One of the most significant updates is that it enables the iPhone 13 series to access emergency satellite capabilities offered by carriers.

The emergency satellite system for iPhone is particularly designed to be used when a cellular signal or Wi-Fi is inaccessible, as it allows people to contact emergency services.

The latest iOS 18.5 update is focused on offering access to carriers’ satellite services, similar to those from T-Mobile (with Starlink). Users can check to see if you have access to this feature from the Cellular menu under the iPhone’s Settings.

Alongside the satellite emergency feature for iPhone 13 users, iOS 18.5 is said to be the most significant addition. With iOS 18.5, iPhone users have received a comprehensive suite of significant features.

Latest features of iOS 18.5

The iOS 18.5 update includes a feature for Screen Time, Apple’s parental control software, which alerts parents if their child is using their phone to access Screen Time permissions.

Among the significant enhancements is an updated Mail app that simplifies for users to access the “All Mail” category as its own tab; a new Pride wallpaper; and more.

In addition, the Cupertino-based tech giant has fixed a bug where the Apple Vision Pro app would release with a black screen if installed from the App Store, and other bugs with Siri, enterprise apps not releasing, and more.

Notably, iOS 18.5 was launched alongside iPadOS 18.5 that addresses bug fixes; visionOS 2.5; watchOS 11.5; and more. 

