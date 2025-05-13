World

Novak Djokovic parts ways with Andy Murray in shocking move

Djokovic thanked Andy Murray for ‘all the hard work’ ahead of the French Open

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 13, 2025
Novak Djokovic, in a shocking move, split from the coach Andy Murray ahead of the Grand Slam event.

According to Sportskeeda, six months after working together, the Serbian tennis star ended his partnership with his former rival before the French Open.

The two tennis legends begin working together at the beginning of the 2025 season for the Australian Open and later extended their partnership.

But the 24-time Grand Slam champion so far had a tough season due to his continuous struggles with injuries. Despite reaching the Australian Open semifinals and Miami Open finals, the 37-year-old failed to win a single title in the 2025 season.

Djokovic and Murray share admiration after split

Announcing the split on social media, the Paris Olympic gold goldmedalist wrote, “Thank you, coach Andy, for all the hard work, fun & support over the last six months on & off the court. I really enjoyed deepening our friendship together.”

In return, Murray also extended his gratitude for giving him the “unbelievable opportunity” while wishing him the best for the rest of the season.

He expressed, “Thanks to Novak for the unbelievable opportunity to work together and thanks to his team for all their hard work over the past six months. I wish Novak all the best for the rest of the season."

Notably, Djokovic, who previously planned to go all the way with Murray till the French Open, has praised him on multiple occasions and admitted that he was happy to have him on board.

Murray, after announcing his retirement at the 2024 Paris Olympics, began his journey as a coach with Djokovic in November 2024.

