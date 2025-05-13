Royal

King Willem, Queen Máxima commence meaningful regional visit to Utrecht

The Netherlands’ King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima begin their visit in the historic centre of Montfoort

  • May 13, 2025

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima have kicked off their regional visit to Utrecht.

On Tuesday, May 13, the Royal Family of the Netherlands shared an update on the Monarch and Queen Consort’s latest engagement – a regional visit to Utrecht – to connect with the local people and discuss about their problems.

In the post, the Palace shared that Willem and Máxima had begun their visit in the historic center of Montfoort, after receiving a delightful welcome by Mayor Petra van Hartskamp.

“The regional visit starts in the historic centre of Montfoort. After being welcomed by Mayor Petra van Hartskamp, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima visit the oldest building in Montfoort: the Old Town Hall from 1375,” told the Royals in the caption.

They continued, “Here, the Royal Couple will speak with young people, seniors and a project leader about the housing shortage in Montfoort and the search for affordable and suitable housing.”

The Palace further stated, “Then, a look will be taken at a ready-made home from a company in Montfoort that specialises in sustainable and fast construction solutions. What is possible in the field of modern housing construction?”

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima’s regional visit:

In a separate post shared today, the Dutch Royals reported that King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, during their trip to the province of Utrecht, will visit the towns of Montfoort, Lopik, Ameide and Vianen.

During the visit, the Royal Couple will speak with those involved about the opportunities, possibilities and problems that this region has to deal with.

