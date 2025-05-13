Kim Kardashian’s stylist makes painful confession in Paris robbery trial

Kim Kardashian’s stylist Simone Harouche made a tragic confession during a court hearing for Paris robbery trial.
During court hearing on Tuesday, Simone recalled the “terror” of the robbery and how painful it was to see the SKIMS founder in that condition.
Simone told the judge, "'I have babies, and I have to live' - that's what I heard her say. We've been friends since we were little girls. So when I heard this sound, it was very different, and it woke me up, because it was a sound that I had never heard from Kim. It was terror.”
After the robbers left, the stylist joined The Kardashians star. The stylist added, “She was beside herself, I've never seen her like that before. She just was screaming and kept saying we need to get out of here, we need help, what are we going to do if they come back."
Around nine men and one woman are being tried by the criminal court for the famous robbery.
Kim Kardashian's 2016 Paris robbery
On October 2, 2016, Kim Kardashian was staying at an exclusive hotel in central Paris during Paris Fashion Week, when two armed and masked men broke into her room at around 3:00 am and stole more than $6 million in jewellery.
The suspects are accused of tying up Kim with zip ties and duct tape before stealing the expensive jewellery, including a $4 million engagement ring given to her by her then-husband rapper Kanye West.