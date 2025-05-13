Royal

Princess Kate awards prestigious Queen Elizabeth II Design Prize in London

The Princess of Wales radiated regal charm in stunning attire as she presented The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 13, 2025
Princess Kate awards prestigious Queen Elizabeth II Design Prize in London
Kate Middleton made a striking appearance to present Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design in London.

During her latest surprise appearance this afternoon, on May 13, the Princess of Wales stunned in a drop-dead beautiful look as she presented major fashion awards.

At London’s 180 Studios, the future queen presented The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to Patrick McDowell for his incredible contribution to the UK’s fashion industry.

The British Fashion Council’s event celebrated the impact and contribution of young creatives and the UK’s flourishing fashion industry.

It also honoured designers who are championing sustainable practices and helping make a positive impact on the environment.

The award, which is now in its eighth year, is awarded to a rising British fashion designer who shows exceptional talent and originality.

With her elegant appearance at the event, Kate stole the spotlight at the event, dazzling in a chic Victoria Beckham olive green and white tailored ensemble.

P.C. GB News
P.C. GB News

For the ceremony, the mother of three wore a white blouse with a ruffled front, layered with a stylish olive green blazer featuring multiple pockets, paired with matching high-waisted pants, giving the royal a regal vibe.

Kate complemented her already gorgeous look by styling her lustrous tresses into loose curls and wearing natural, glowy makeup to maintain an elegant appearance.

Kate Middleton visits winning designer Patrick McDowell’s pop-up studio:

During the prestigious event, Princess Kate paid a visit to the winning designer, Patrick McDowell’s pop-up studio to have a look at their sustainable designs.

She also met the recipients and shortlisted designers from several BFC Foundation Initiatives, including BFC NEWGEN, BFC Fashion Trust, BFC/Vogue Designer Fashion Fund and BFC/GQ Designer Fashion Fund.

