Janet Jackson to be honored with Icon Award at 2025 American Music Awards

The 'All for You' crooner will take place at he BleauLive Theatre in Las Vegas this month

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 13, 2025
Janet Jackson has reportedly been set to receive a prestigious accolade at the upcoming 2025 American Music Awards.

The 58-year-old Michael Jackson's younger sister is expected to acquire the Icon Award at the star-studded event, which will take place at the BleauLive Theatre in Las Vegas on May 26, 2025.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Janet will also perform at the AMAs for the first time, despite winning 11 AMAs over the past 50 years in the entertainment industry.

In addition, the Scream crooner is also a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, and has won five Grammy awards and two Emmy awards for releasing impeccable music collections.

Janet has sold out more than 180 million albums worldwide.

The Nasty hitmaker's upcoming performance will occur during the next leg of her ongoing concert series, Vegas residency, Janet Jackson: Las Vegas.

She kicked off her concert series in December 2024, with six shows taking place at the Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas from May 21-31.

The globally known musician previously received the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award in 2018, where she performed a medley of Nasty, If, and Throb.

During her performance, she delivered a speech in support of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements.

Jennifer Lopez is set to host 2025 American Music Awards:

The 2025 American Music Awards, hosted by Jennifer Lopez and is set to air live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Memorial Day, Monday, May 26. 

