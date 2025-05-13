Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex Cassie testifies for first the time in ongoing trial  

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former flame, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura, recently testified for the first time in a high-profile court trial.
The 38-year-old American singer told the jury about how she felt when she was reportedly asked to join one of the rapper's sex parties, infamously called "freak offs."
On the second day of the trial, Ventura attended the court proceeding in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday, May 13th, 2025.
The singer, who accused the Bad Boy Records producer of sexual abuse in 2022, began her statement by recounting the terrifying incident that occurred when she was just 22.
According to Associated Press, Ventura said she was "confused" and "nervous" when Combs first asked her to engage in his freak offs.
"I just remember my stomach falling to my butt. Just the nervousness and confusion in that moment," the Me & U crooner added.
She further explained that at the time, she did not refuse his then-boyfriend because she was well aware of the consequences she had to face for disobeying the rap icon.
"Sean controlled a lot of my life, whether it was career, the way I dressed, everything, everything. I just didn’t have much say in it at the time," the Official Girl singer stated.
However, the disgraced music mogul's legal team has not responded to these allegations by the accuser, Casandra Cassie Ventura.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces serious charges since September 2024:
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been facing the serious charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution since September 2024.
He was arrested by the Los Angeles police officials last year and has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York City.