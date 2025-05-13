Diddy trial update: Ex Cassie Ventura recounts horrific abuse details in court

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex-girlfriend Casandra “Cassie” Ventura revealed horrific details of sexual abuse she experience at the hands of the disgraced music mogul.
On Tuesday, May 13, the 38-year-old American singer and dancer arrived at Manhattan federal court, where she gave emotional testimony at the American rapper’s sex-trafficking trial.
The Is It You songstress, who is expecting her third child with husband Alex Fine, recalled the spine-chilling details of the abuse, revealing, “He would bash me on my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me on the head if i was down.”
Cassie claimed that Diddy would frequently argue with her over trivial matters and issues, and during those disputes, he would tell her to “fix [her] face or watch [her] mouth”, which were followed by him “hitting” her in the face.
“I also felt at certain times … I knew it wasn’t even about me … [I would] make the wrong face and the next thing I knew I was getting hit in the face,” she added.
She went on to recall how the physical assault would be so brutal that she would “get knots” in her forehead, and also claimed going through psychological abuse each day because she was always not “knowing who he was going to be when we woke up.”
The Me & U singer further revealed that Diddy introduced her to “Freak-Offs” at the age of 22 and would set her up with escorts, while watching them do their thing.
She claimed that the I’ll Be Missing You rapper used to “direct” her and the escort of what they should be doing and viewed the acts as “voyeurism” – becoming sexually aroused by watching other people engaged in intimate behaviors.
“I was in love and I just wanted to make him happy,” stated Cassie.
Cassie Ventura files lawsuit against Diddy:
In 2023, Casandra “Cassie” Ventura sued her ex-boyfriend and American music mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs over the charges of sexual abuse.
The same year, a 2016 CCTV footage surfaced, featuring the disgraced rapper violently assaulting Cassie in a Los Angeles hotel.