Bella Hadid talks about baby plans amid Adan Banuelos romance  

Gigi Hadid's youngest sister, Bella Hadid, recently revealed her plans to become a mom amid Adan Banuelos romance.
The 28-year-old supermodel who began dating her cowboy boyfriend in October 2023 opened up about her whirlwind romance.
In a conversation with British Vogue, Hadid accidentally revealed her upcoming plans to have kids, saying, "Can't wait to be a mom," before adding she always had a "vision of being a mother."
The model-turned-businesswoman also recounted her first meeting with her current love interest, saying, "I’m with my stepdad, we move cows, we’re on trail rides, and I’m starting to feel a little better."
"But just still dealing with my stuff. Then, the next day, I met my boyfriend. I saw him walk in, and it was like a gust of fresh air," Bella disclosed.
She continued, "So he came in and walked into the exhibit hall, which is where we do all of the show stuff. I was getting a cowboy hat fitted. I just saw him and I was like that’s the, I always wanted the cowboy."
Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos relationship timeline:
Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos made their relationship official on Valentine's Day 2024, when she posted a sweet tribute to her boyfriend.
At the time, the Orebella founder wrote, "My Valentine."
The couple made a joint appearance in March at the American Performance Horseman event.