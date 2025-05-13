Entertainment

Bella Hadid talks about baby plans amid Adan Banuelos romance

The Orebella founder opened up about her whirlwind romance with her boyfriend Adan Banuelos

Gigi Hadid's youngest sister, Bella Hadid, recently revealed her plans to become a mom amid Adan Banuelos romance.

The 28-year-old supermodel who began dating her cowboy boyfriend in October 2023 opened up about her whirlwind romance.

In a conversation with British Vogue, Hadid accidentally revealed her upcoming plans to have kids, saying, "Can't wait to be a mom," before adding she always had a "vision of being a mother."

The model-turned-businesswoman also recounted her first meeting with her current love interest, saying, "I’m with my stepdad, we move cows, we’re on trail rides, and I’m starting to feel a little better."

"But just still dealing with my stuff. Then, the next day, I met my boyfriend. I saw him walk in, and it was like a gust of fresh air," Bella disclosed.

She continued, "So he came in and walked into the exhibit hall, which is where we do all of the show stuff. I was getting a cowboy hat fitted. I just saw him and I was like that’s the, I always wanted the cowboy."

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos relationship timeline:

Bella Hadid and Adan Banuelos made their relationship official on Valentine's Day 2024, when she posted a sweet tribute to her boyfriend.

At the time, the Orebella founder wrote, "My Valentine."

The couple made a joint appearance in March at the American Performance Horseman event.  

