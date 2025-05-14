Justin Bieber seeks Hailey’s blessing for his quirky new phone case

Justin Bieber playfully pleaded with wife Hailey Bieber to approve his quirky new phone case.
The Baby singer took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share content around his new fashion brand SKYLRK.
Bieber has been playfully designing a product meant to carry a single joint for quick hits on the go, drawing creative inspiration from Hailey’s Rhode brand.
In a shared post, the Peaches singer noted that "turns out she has this tech patented so if I want to make this case I’ll have to pay her a fee," adding, "If she even approves me to make this lmfao."
Hailey responded, I’ll think about it!"
Another post featured a photos of his prototype, which is similar to the Rhode phone cases except that it has a long insert down the side for a joint.
"Workin on the moldingggggggggggggg please approve this idea @haileybieber lmfao," he wrote.
Soon after that Bieber dropped a third Instagram carousel sharing behind-the-scenes images teasing some of SKYLRK's clothing and shoes.
His caption read: "Website product shots for ur headtop. Let me know if showing u the process is fun? Either way I’m gonna keep doin it cuz I’m enjoying it."
To note, in February 2024, Rhode launched the \$38 Lip Case — a silicone iPhone case with a slot for its Peptide Lip products. It quickly went viral, becoming one of the brand’s most iconic launches since its June 2023 debut.