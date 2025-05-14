Entertainment

Justin Bieber seeks Hailey’s blessing for his quirky new phone case

Hailey Bieber brand Rhode launched the \$38 Lip Case, a silicone iPhone case with a slot for its Peptide Lip products

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 14, 2025
Justin Bieber seeks Hailey’s blessing for his quirky new phone case
Justin Bieber seeks Hailey’s blessing for his quirky new phone case

Justin Bieber playfully pleaded with wife Hailey Bieber to approve his quirky new phone case.

The Baby singer took to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share content around his new fashion brand SKYLRK.

Bieber has been playfully designing a product meant to carry a single joint for quick hits on the go, drawing creative inspiration from Hailey’s Rhode brand.

In a shared post, the Peaches singer noted that "turns out she has this tech patented so if I want to make this case I’ll have to pay her a fee," adding, "If she even approves me to make this lmfao."

Hailey responded, I’ll think about it!"

Another post featured a photos of his prototype, which is similar to the Rhode phone cases except that it has a long insert down the side for a joint.

"Workin on the moldingggggggggggggg please approve this idea @haileybieber lmfao," he wrote.


Soon after that Bieber dropped a third Instagram carousel sharing behind-the-scenes images teasing some of SKYLRK's clothing and shoes.

His caption read: "Website product shots for ur headtop. Let me know if showing u the process is fun? Either way I’m gonna keep doin it cuz I’m enjoying it."

To note, in February 2024, Rhode launched the \$38 Lip Case — a silicone iPhone case with a slot for its Peptide Lip products. It quickly went viral, becoming one of the brand’s most iconic launches since its June 2023 debut.

Joe Biden's shocking health decline to be discussed in upcoming book

Joe Biden's shocking health decline to be discussed in upcoming book
Kim Kardashian makes dazzling first appearance after testifying in trial

Kim Kardashian makes dazzling first appearance after testifying in trial
Prince Harry’s role in future coronation in doubt, but William makes key decision

Prince Harry’s role in future coronation in doubt, but William makes key decision
Greece issues tsunami warning after powerful 5.9 earthquake

Greece issues tsunami warning after powerful 5.9 earthquake
Robert Benton, Oscar-winning director of 'Kramer vs. Kramer,' dies at 92
Robert Benton, Oscar-winning director of 'Kramer vs. Kramer,' dies at 92
Kim Kardashian makes dazzling first appearance after testifying in trial
Kim Kardashian makes dazzling first appearance after testifying in trial
Bella Hadid talks about baby plans amid Adan Banuelos romance
Bella Hadid talks about baby plans amid Adan Banuelos romance
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex Cassie testifies for first the time in ongoing trial
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex Cassie testifies for first the time in ongoing trial
Diddy trial update: Ex Cassie Ventura recounts horrific abuse details in court
Diddy trial update: Ex Cassie Ventura recounts horrific abuse details in court
Janet Jackson to be honored with Icon Award at 2025 American Music Awards
Janet Jackson to be honored with Icon Award at 2025 American Music Awards
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new allegations by ex Cassie's witness amid trial
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces new allegations by ex Cassie's witness amid trial
Kim Kardashian makes spine-chilling confession in Paris robbery case
Kim Kardashian makes spine-chilling confession in Paris robbery case
Bella Hadid rocks stunning blonde hair makeover ahead of Cannes 2025: See
Bella Hadid rocks stunning blonde hair makeover ahead of Cannes 2025: See
French actor Gérard Depardieu found guilty in sexual assault case
French actor Gérard Depardieu found guilty in sexual assault case
Kim Kardashian’s stylist makes painful confession in Paris robbery trial
Kim Kardashian’s stylist makes painful confession in Paris robbery trial
'Spider-Noir' teaser: Nicolas Cage oozes charm as the 'one and only superhero'
'Spider-Noir' teaser: Nicolas Cage oozes charm as the 'one and only superhero'