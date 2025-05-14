Robert Benton, Oscar-winning director of 'Kramer vs. Kramer,' dies at 92

Robert Benton, the Oscar-winning filmmaker renowned for directing Kramer vs. Kramer, has passed away at the age of 92.
The three-time Oscar winner died in New York City on Sunday, May 11, as per his longtime manager and assistant, Marissa Forzano.
Benton's son, John Benton, shared that he died peacefully at his home in Manhattan of “natural causes.”
His other notable work includes films as The Late Show, Places in the Heart, The Human Stain and Nobody’s Fool.
Robert Benton career
Born on September 29, 1932, in Waxahachie, Texas, Robert Benton began his career as an art director at Esquire magazine.
He rose to fame in Hollywood by co-writing the 1967 film Bonnie and Clyde with David Newman. The duo went on to pen a motion picture titled Bad Company, with Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges in the starring role.
Since then, Robert gave back-to-back hit as a screenwriter as well as a director.
During a 40-year screen career, the Texas native received six Oscar nominations and won three of them for Kramer vs. Kramer and Places in the Heart.
His final directorial effort was Feast of Love in 2007.
Despite struggling with dyslexia, Benton was known for his actor-friendly directing style and his ability to adapt complex novels into compelling screenplays.
He was married to artist Sallie Rendig for nearly 60 years until her death in 2023.
He is survived by their son, John Benton.