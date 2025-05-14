Kate Middleton shares positive message after shocking blow to Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton has shared a heartfelt message after performing a prestigious Royal duty at British Fashion Council.
Just hours after presenting the Queen Elizabeth II Award to Patrick McDowell for British Design at the @BritishFashionCouncil in London on Tuesday, May 13, the future Queen expressed her thoughts on taking forward the legacy of the senior Royals.
On the official Instagram account of The Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate shared a delightful video featuring the highlights of the event and Patrick’s thoughts after receiving the honour from Catherine.
The Instagram reel, which saw Kate in a Victoria Beckham’s designed outfit, was accompanied by a message from the Princess noting, “Honoured to present the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design to @patrick__mcdowell.”
“A huge well done to Patrick, whose bold, sustainable vision is helping to shape the future of British fashion. Their commitment to creativity, community and circular design is truly inspiring,” she added.
In addition to this, a collage of Kate and Patrick's photos as he received the award from the mom-of-three was also shared on the Instagram Stories.
This was the second time Princess Kate gave the award which was first presented by The late Queen at London Fashion Week in 2018.
What is the purpose of the Award?
The prestigious honour is presented to honour the role of British design and fashion UK's culture and trade since its inaugural in 2018.
It is presented every year to an emerging British fashion designer with an "exceptional talent and originality" and "strong sustainable policies."
How many Royals have presented the award so far?
Queen Elizabeth II presented Richard Quinn with the inaugural Award in 2018.
Then in 2019, she presented the award to Bethany Williams as The Duchess of Cornwall.
In 2020, The Princess Royal presented the Award to Rosh Mantani.
The Duchess of Edinburgh (as Countess of Wessex) Sophie virtually presented Priya Ahluwalia with the Award in 2021 due to COVID-19.
Then in 2022, Kate, who was the Duchess of Cambridge at that time presented the Award to Saul Nash.
While in 2023, King Charles himself presented the accolade to Foday Dumbuya.
In 2024, Sophie once again had the honour to present the Award to Steven Stokey-Daley.
This uplifting message from the wife of Prince William comes after she took the internet by storm with choice of outfit for the fashion event.
Given Victoria and David Beckham's distance from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since their feud with the Royal Family, Kate's choice to wear Victoria's design is seen as a shocking blow to the duchess.