Royal

Queen Camilla chooses neutral ground amid King Charles, Prince Harry rift

Queen Camilla role revealed in the ongoing family conflict between King Charles, Prince Harry

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Queen Camilla chooses neutral ground amid King Charles, Prince Harry rift
Queen Camilla chooses neutral ground amid King Charles, Prince Harry rift

Queen Camilla is keeping her distance from the ongoing rift between King Charles and Prince Harry, choosing not to get involved in the father-son tensions.

As per GB News, the palace sources shared that the Queen Consort of Britain "stays out of it" as trust is the key barrier to any reconciliation between the King and his youngest son.

The Queen, who received heavy criticism in Harry's memoir Spare, has chosen to remain silent and uninvolved in the ongoing family conflict between the King and the Duke of Sussex.

According to the royal insiders, King Charles lacks supportive voices encouraging him to reconcile with his estranged son.

The sources also shared that Prince William has shown no interest to mend his relationship with his brother, Harry and his wife Meghan.

Valentine Low, author of the upcoming book Power and the Palace, told the publication: "There is not a good angel in his ear to say, 'Be a good dad and make the first move.'"

The top Palace aides, including Clive Alderton, who was referenced in Prince Harry’s memoir, are reportedly not expected to advocate for direct, personal reconciliation.

Prince Harry and King Charles feud:

To note, Prince Harry and King Charles faced estrangement after the Duke claimed in his memoir Spare that his dad was distant and dubbed him the “spare.”

In 2020, soon after Harry and Meghan stepped down from the royal duties, they made various claims against the royals which ignited their rift.

Meghan Markle set to receive big honour at LA Natural History Museum Gala
Meghan Markle set to receive big honour at LA Natural History Museum Gala
Meghan Markle to deliver a speech at the Natural History Museum’s Night of Wonder gala
Prince Harry honors UK veterans with emotional letter
Prince Harry honors UK veterans with emotional letter
Prince Harry pens heartfelt letter ahead of daughter Princess Lilibet's 4th birthday
Prince William, Duchess Sophie to make rare appearance without Kate Middleton
Prince William, Duchess Sophie to make rare appearance without Kate Middleton
The Prince of Wales will attend the esteemed royal event without his wife Kate Middleton this week
William, Kate's home faces security breach as intruder hits Windsor Castle
William, Kate's home faces security breach as intruder hits Windsor Castle
The Prince and Princess of Wales' residence security questioned after intruder break-in Windsor Castle
Dolly Parton coldly rejects Meghan Markle collab offer for shocking reason
Dolly Parton coldly rejects Meghan Markle collab offer for shocking reason
Meghan Markle made major collaboration offer to singer Dolly Patron recently
Princess Anne represents monarchy in Barbados as King Charles offers praise
Princess Anne represents monarchy in Barbados as King Charles offers praise
The Princess Royal arrived in Barbados over the weekend
Meghan Markle reveals heartfelt future business plans with Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle reveals heartfelt future business plans with Princess Lilibet
The Duchess of Sussex shared her daughter Princess Lilibet with her husband Prince Harry
Royal Couple unveils mesmerizing portraits of Princess Charlene, Princess Grace
Royal Couple unveils mesmerizing portraits of Princess Charlene, Princess Grace
Monaco’s Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene visited Salle des Marriages to officially reveal two iconic royal portraits
Meghan Markle gushes over Tina Knowles as bonus guest on ‘COFF’: ‘Perfect end’
Meghan Markle gushes over Tina Knowles as bonus guest on ‘COFF’: ‘Perfect end’
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle has wrapped up the first season of her podcast 'Confession of a Female Founder'
Meghan Markle invites Beyoncé’s mum Tina Knowles for ‘COAFF’ bonus episode
Meghan Markle invites Beyoncé’s mum Tina Knowles for ‘COAFF’ bonus episode
Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother, joins Meghan Markle for the final bonus episode of her podcast, ‘Confessions of a Female Founder’
Princess Kate offers ‘support, guidance’ to James after his depression
Princess Kate offers ‘support, guidance’ to James after his depression
Kate Middleton contacts James Middleton on 'most days' to check up on him after his mental health struggles
Meghan Markle finds herself in new trouble amid ongoing ventures
Meghan Markle finds herself in new trouble amid ongoing ventures
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot seven years ago