Queen Camilla chooses neutral ground amid King Charles, Prince Harry rift

Queen Camilla is keeping her distance from the ongoing rift between King Charles and Prince Harry, choosing not to get involved in the father-son tensions.
As per GB News, the palace sources shared that the Queen Consort of Britain "stays out of it" as trust is the key barrier to any reconciliation between the King and his youngest son.
The Queen, who received heavy criticism in Harry's memoir Spare, has chosen to remain silent and uninvolved in the ongoing family conflict between the King and the Duke of Sussex.
According to the royal insiders, King Charles lacks supportive voices encouraging him to reconcile with his estranged son.
The sources also shared that Prince William has shown no interest to mend his relationship with his brother, Harry and his wife Meghan.
Valentine Low, author of the upcoming book Power and the Palace, told the publication: "There is not a good angel in his ear to say, 'Be a good dad and make the first move.'"
The top Palace aides, including Clive Alderton, who was referenced in Prince Harry’s memoir, are reportedly not expected to advocate for direct, personal reconciliation.
Prince Harry and King Charles feud:
To note, Prince Harry and King Charles faced estrangement after the Duke claimed in his memoir Spare that his dad was distant and dubbed him the “spare.”
In 2020, soon after Harry and Meghan stepped down from the royal duties, they made various claims against the royals which ignited their rift.