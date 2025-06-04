Meghan Markle set to receive big honour at LA Natural History Museum Gala

Meghan Markle is set to receive a huge honour by Los Angeles’ Natural History Museums gala.
On June 14, the Duchess of Sussex will attend the major event at NHM’s Exposition Park. She is also expected to deliver a speech about her work for women and undeserved communities.
The President and Director of the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County, Lori Bettison-Varga, said in an official statement, “Night of Wonder celebrates and supports the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County’s commitment to science, nature, and community.”
She further added, “We are proud to honor Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, a native Angeleno, whose work to advance community wellbeing and expand opportunity — especially for underserved communities — aligns with our equity-focused approach to developing science literacy for the next generation, including through our STEM and STEAM Pathways programs.”
Meghan’s appearance at the gala will coincide with Trooping the Colour.
Meghan Markle gives new update on As Ever brand 'pause':
A day before Natural History Museums gala announcement, Meghan Markle revealed her As Ever brand products are "returning."
On June 3, Meghan mentioned on the brand’s As Ever account, "To all who’ve been wondering and waiting, thank you! Your favorites are returning, plus a few NEW things we can’t wait to show you. Coming this month...get excited!"
Back in April, the Duchess of Sussex’s products were sold out in just 45 minutes after getting released on the website.