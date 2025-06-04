Prince Harry honors UK veterans with emotional letter

Royal

Prince Harry has honoured the UK veterans with a heartwarming letter.

The Duke of Sussex has written an emotional letter to a group of veterans who achieved a major milestone, travelled from London to Mount Everest and back in just seven days.

This record-breaking milestone also raised funds for military charities, including Scotty's Little Soldiers, which supports bereaved military children.

Harry began the letter with, “Dear Al, Garth, Kev and Staz! Wow what a truly remarkable accomplishment. When I heard the news of your summit, I felt compelled to reach out and offer my warmest congratulations. What you've done is nothing short of extraordinary.”

Meghan Markle’s husband added, “Reaching the top of the world is an immense physical and mental challenge in its own right but doing it with purpose, to honour and support military families, elevates this feat to another level entirely. I take my hat off to you all.”

The team of the UK veterans included Minister Al Carns, a former colonel in the Royal Marines, alongside ex-Special Forces soldiers Kevin Godlington, Garth Miller and Anthony "Staz" Stazicker.

Harry continued, “You've pushed the boundaries of human endurance while shining a light on a cause that is deeply important to me: the wellbeing of our service families, especially children and young people who've experienced loss. For that, I am hugely grateful.”

Princess Lilibet's 4th birthday:

Prince Harry's heartfelt letter comes a day before Princess Lilibet's 4th birthday, which takes place on June 4, 2025.

