Cassie Ventura claims 'Diddy' made her call him disgusting' nickname during ‘freak-offs’

Cassie Ventura has come forward with disturbing new allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, claiming he forced her to call him a deeply disturbing, incestuous nickname during what she described as coercive and abusive 'freak-offs'.
On Tuesday, Diddy made the claim after showing jurors an email between her and a person referred to as “Pop Pop” during her testimony at the rapper’s sex-trafficking trial in Manhattan federal court.
“He wanted me to have a nickname for him,” Ventura, 38, explained in court. “He asked me what I called my grandfather, and I said I called him Pop Pop.”
Cassie mentioned that she considered the Bad Boy Records founder’s ask was “weird at the time.”
“But now I think it’s just disrespectful,” she said.
In her testimony she also said, “He would bash me on my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me on the head if I was down.”
Cassie said Combs would lash out at her for making facial expressions he didn’t like.
“I also felt at certain times … I knew it wasn’t even about me … [I would] make the wrong face and the next thing I knew I was getting hit in the face,” she said.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs charges:
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been facing serious charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution since September 2024.
Last year, he was arrested by the Los Angeles police officials and has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York City.