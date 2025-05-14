Entertainment

Cassie Ventura claims 'Diddy' made her call him disgusting' nickname during ‘freak-offs’

Cassie Ventura made spine-chilling claim that the disgraced music mogul

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 14, 2025
Cassie Ventura claims Diddy made her call him nickname during ‘freak-offs’
Cassie Ventura claims 'Diddy' made her call him nickname during ‘freak-offs’

Cassie Ventura has come forward with disturbing new allegations against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, claiming he forced her to call him a deeply disturbing, incestuous nickname during what she described as coercive and abusive 'freak-offs'.

As per Page Six, Cassie Ventura made spine-chilling claim that the disgraced music mogul forced her to call him a sickening, incestuous nickname.

On Tuesday, Diddy made the claim after showing jurors an email between her and a person referred to as “Pop Pop” during her testimony at the rapper’s sex-trafficking trial in Manhattan federal court.

“He wanted me to have a nickname for him,” Ventura, 38, explained in court. “He asked me what I called my grandfather, and I said I called him Pop Pop.”

Cassie mentioned that she considered the Bad Boy Records founder’s ask was “weird at the time.”

“But now I think it’s just disrespectful,” she said.

In her testimony she also said, “He would bash me on my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me on the head if I was down.”

Cassie said Combs would lash out at her for making facial expressions he didn’t like.

“I also felt at certain times … I knew it wasn’t even about me … [I would] make the wrong face and the next thing I knew I was getting hit in the face,” she said.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs charges:

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been facing serious charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution since September 2024.

Last year, he was arrested by the Los Angeles police officials and has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York City.

Meghan Markle receives backlash for 'controversial' remarks in podcast

Meghan Markle receives backlash for 'controversial' remarks in podcast
Why Princess Kate chose Victoria Beckham's design for her key appearance

Why Princess Kate chose Victoria Beckham's design for her key appearance
Jayden Daniels receives serious dating warning from mom about 'predators'

Jayden Daniels receives serious dating warning from mom about 'predators'
Princess Beatrice paints town red as she joins King Charles for royal outing

Princess Beatrice paints town red as she joins King Charles for royal outing

Taylor Swift shares special moment with Jason, Kylie Kelce’s baby
Taylor Swift shares special moment with Jason, Kylie Kelce’s baby
Shakira breaks silence on making record during LMYNL tour
Shakira breaks silence on making record during LMYNL tour
Kim Kardashian takes center stage in ‘All's Fair’ thrilling teaser
Kim Kardashian takes center stage in ‘All's Fair’ thrilling teaser
Robert Downey Jr. teases return to 'Avengers: Doomsday' set with nod to Jeremy Renner
Robert Downey Jr. teases return to 'Avengers: Doomsday' set with nod to Jeremy Renner
Leonardo DiCaprio honors Robert De Niro with Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival
Leonardo DiCaprio honors Robert De Niro with Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival
Halle Bailey granted restraining order against ex DDG after abuse claims
Halle Bailey granted restraining order against ex DDG after abuse claims
Robert Benton, Oscar-winning director of 'Kramer vs. Kramer,' dies at 92
Robert Benton, Oscar-winning director of 'Kramer vs. Kramer,' dies at 92
Kim Kardashian makes dazzling first appearance after testifying in trial
Kim Kardashian makes dazzling first appearance after testifying in trial
Justin Bieber seeks Hailey’s blessing for his quirky new phone case
Justin Bieber seeks Hailey’s blessing for his quirky new phone case
Bella Hadid talks about baby plans amid Adan Banuelos romance
Bella Hadid talks about baby plans amid Adan Banuelos romance
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex Cassie testifies for first the time in ongoing trial
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex Cassie testifies for first the time in ongoing trial
Diddy trial update: Ex Cassie Ventura recounts horrific abuse details in court
Diddy trial update: Ex Cassie Ventura recounts horrific abuse details in court