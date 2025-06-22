Johnny Depp opens up about raising kids with ex Vanessa Paradis

Johnny Depp and his ex Vanessa Paradis share two kids, Lily-Rose and Jack Depp

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Johnny Depp has gotten candid about raising children in France with ex Vanessa Paradis.

The former couple, who parted ways in 2012 after 14 years of relationship, decided to raise their children out of the spotlight in an estate near St. Tropez.

During a chat with The Sunday Times, the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 62, revealed, "The first time I felt I had a home was the place in the south of France where Vanessa and I raised the kiddies. My kids growing up in the south of France in their youth?”

He also shared making a portrait of his daughter, Lily-Rose Depp, noting, "I never finished it. She was 10 then, and 25 now. Years get away from us, don’t they? I’m of the empty-nest syndrome."

Johnny recalled his kids’ childhood, “I was Papa. I cannot tell you how much I loved being Papa. Then, suddenly, Papa was out the window. I was Dad. But Papa was awesome, and I’m getting old enough for Papa to possibly come back. Some motherf-----’s going to have to call me Papa!”

When asked where "home" is, the Hollywood actor shared that he doesn't spend much time in the U.S anymore. He mostly juggles between the U.K. and the Bahamas.

About Johnny Depp, Vanessa Paradis relationship:

Johnny Depp and his ex Vanessa Paradis broke up in 2012 after 14 years of relationship.

They share two kids; Lily-Rose and Jack Depp.

