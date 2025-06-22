Hailey Bieber sparks confusion after appearing with wedding band

Hailey Bieber brought a wave of confusion among fans as she made a striking appearance with her wedding ring on.
On Saturday, the Rhode founder stepped out in a striking satin green mini dress, notably with her wedding ring back on, just days after being photographed without it.
Hailey looked elegant in a bright green satin mini dress and kitten heels, showing off her toned physique.
Stepping out of a car, she seemed sun-kissed and composed, seeking refuge from the busy surroundings with sunglasses.
The mother-of-one looked unbothered as she wandered around the city accompanied by her bodyguard.
To note, her striking appearance with her wedding ring came soon after she made an outing on Friday without her wedding ring amid she’s facing marital woes with her husband Justin Bieber.
Despite her pristine appearance, the couple sparked rumours after Justin's Father's Day, which supposedly included a bitter argument after his odd Instagram posts.
The Peaches singer did not pay any tribute to his wife or their nine-month-old son Jack Blues Bieber on the day.
On the other hand, he shared a series of bizarre pictures and messages on his social media, including private messages in which he admitted to being “traumatised” before cutting out a friend for struggling to accept his “anger.”
An insider shared that Hailey was “beyond furious” and called her husband a “f***ing child.”