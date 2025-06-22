Miley Cyrus, Naomi Campbell bring glamour to London in matching black outfits

Naomi joins Miley Cyrus at fan signing event following the release of her new album 'Something Beautiful'

Miley Cyrus and Naomi Campbell has brought class and glamour to London in matching ensemble!

On Saturday, June 21, the supermodel and the Flowers singer stepped out for glitzy night in the Square Mile.

The pair made an appearance at Rough Trade East for Miley's fan signing following the release of her latest album Something Beautiful.

For the outing, Campbell put on a racy display as she wore a daring lace bodycon dress which she layered over a black bra.

The cat walk queen added inches to her statuesque frame as she slipped into a pair of towering black satin sling back heels.

She completed her sizzling look with a pair of black tinted sunglasses, some bracelets and subtle make up.

Meanwhile Miley opted for a casual look as she donned a black cropped jumper which she layered with a long black satin skirt.

She complemented her outfit with a pair of classic black stilletos, trendy black-tinted oval sunglasses and black satin gloves.

The Hannah Montana star was later seen leaving a Lost City immersive event in Covent Garden.

Besides Naomi Campbell, Cyrus’ father Billy Ray Cyrus and his girlfriend Liz Hurley were also in attendance to support her.

Miley Cyrus released her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, on May 30, 2025, via Columbia Records.

