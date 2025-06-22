Dua Lipa shocks Wembley crowd with surprise Charli XCX duet on ‘360’

The two-night sold-out shows marked Dua Lipa’s first time headlining Wembley, a 90,000-capacity venue

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Dua Lipa set the Wembley stage on fire with a unforgettable surprise duet!

On Saturday, June 21, the Levitating singer shocked the roaring crowd of 70,000 by bringing out Charli XCX during the second night of the venue on the Radical Optimism Tour.

“So this next song, I thought I'd bring a friend out. Let me tell you, she is the biggest brat. Give it up for Charli XCX!” Dua said to the crowd as they cheered.

After joining her on stage, the duo belted out Charlie’s 2024’s Brat album opener hit, 360, leaving the fans wild.

A day earlier, Dua brought out a 90s legend¸ Jamiroquai, for surprise duet of his best-known hit, Virtual Insanity.

“This is someone who really inspired me when I first started out,” the One Kiss singer told the crowd before calling Jamiroquai onstage.

She further added, “Someone who I feel like is a massive trailblazer in music and has kind of paved the way. I feel so lucky to share this stage with the one of one, the only, give it up for Jamiroquai!”

The two-night sold-out shows marked Dua Lipa's first time headlining Wembley, a 90,000-capacity venue.

She will next perform in Liverpool, headlining Anfield Stadium for two nights on June 24 and 25.

