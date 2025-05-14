Entertainment

Halle Bailey granted restraining order against ex DDG after abuse claims

Halle Bailey requests son Halo’s custody after claiming ex-boyfriend DDG bruised her and chipped front tooth

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 14, 2025
Halle Bailey granted restraining order against ex DDG after abuse claims
Halle Bailey granted restraining order against ex DDG after abuse claims

Halle Bailey has been granted temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend DDG.

The documents obtained by PEOPLE on May 13 stated that the rapper and Twitch streamer is required to remain over 100 yards away from Bailey and his son Halo.

The Little Mermaid star, 25, detailed alleged incidents of psychical and verbal abuse in the document. She also submitted photographic evidence of the alleged abuse including pictures of bruises on her body and a chipped front tooth.

Halle mentioned in the declaration, “Whenever he wishes to cause upset, he starts badmouthing me to his several millions of fans.”

She added, "He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media. He seems to try to set up drama for his fans.”

Halle Bailey requests son’s custody after alleged abuse from ex

Halle Bailey has requested custody of her son Halo for an upcoming project in Italy.

The American actress will leave US for two months, from June 7, to shoot a film and she wants to take Halo with her.

Halle stated in the document, “I have family and a nanny who will be traveling with me to care for Halo while I am working. I also ask the Court to order Darryl to cease and desist from posting and/or streaming on any and all platforms about about Halo and/or me.”

The document further read. "He is a YouTube and Twitch Blogger and creates a fan frenzy by making false claims about me. This has caused me to feel afraid and victimized."

To note, Halle and DDG's relationship ended after they welcomed a son, Halo, in late 2023.

Meghan Markle receives backlash for 'controversial' remarks in podcast

Meghan Markle receives backlash for 'controversial' remarks in podcast
Why Princess Kate chose Victoria Beckham's design for her key appearance

Why Princess Kate chose Victoria Beckham's design for her key appearance
Jayden Daniels receives serious dating warning from mom about 'predators'

Jayden Daniels receives serious dating warning from mom about 'predators'
Princess Beatrice paints town red as she joins King Charles for royal outing

Princess Beatrice paints town red as she joins King Charles for royal outing

Dua Lipa celebrates sister Rina’s 24th birthday with sweet family photos
Dua Lipa celebrates sister Rina’s 24th birthday with sweet family photos
Taylor Swift shares special moment with Jason, Kylie Kelce’s baby
Taylor Swift shares special moment with Jason, Kylie Kelce’s baby
Shakira breaks silence on making record during LMYNL tour
Shakira breaks silence on making record during LMYNL tour
Kim Kardashian takes center stage in ‘All's Fair’ thrilling teaser
Kim Kardashian takes center stage in ‘All's Fair’ thrilling teaser
Robert Downey Jr. teases return to 'Avengers: Doomsday' set with nod to Jeremy Renner
Robert Downey Jr. teases return to 'Avengers: Doomsday' set with nod to Jeremy Renner
Leonardo DiCaprio honors Robert De Niro with Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival
Leonardo DiCaprio honors Robert De Niro with Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival
Cassie Ventura claims 'Diddy' made her call him disgusting' nickname during ‘freak-offs’
Cassie Ventura claims 'Diddy' made her call him disgusting' nickname during ‘freak-offs’
Robert Benton, Oscar-winning director of 'Kramer vs. Kramer,' dies at 92
Robert Benton, Oscar-winning director of 'Kramer vs. Kramer,' dies at 92
Kim Kardashian makes dazzling first appearance after testifying in trial
Kim Kardashian makes dazzling first appearance after testifying in trial
Justin Bieber seeks Hailey’s blessing for his quirky new phone case
Justin Bieber seeks Hailey’s blessing for his quirky new phone case
Bella Hadid talks about baby plans amid Adan Banuelos romance
Bella Hadid talks about baby plans amid Adan Banuelos romance
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex Cassie testifies for first the time in ongoing trial
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ex Cassie testifies for first the time in ongoing trial