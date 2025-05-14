Halle Bailey granted restraining order against ex DDG after abuse claims

Halle Bailey has been granted temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend DDG.
The documents obtained by PEOPLE on May 13 stated that the rapper and Twitch streamer is required to remain over 100 yards away from Bailey and his son Halo.
The Little Mermaid star, 25, detailed alleged incidents of psychical and verbal abuse in the document. She also submitted photographic evidence of the alleged abuse including pictures of bruises on her body and a chipped front tooth.
Halle mentioned in the declaration, “Whenever he wishes to cause upset, he starts badmouthing me to his several millions of fans.”
She added, "He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media. He seems to try to set up drama for his fans.”
Halle Bailey requests son’s custody after alleged abuse from ex
Halle Bailey has requested custody of her son Halo for an upcoming project in Italy.
The American actress will leave US for two months, from June 7, to shoot a film and she wants to take Halo with her.
Halle stated in the document, “I have family and a nanny who will be traveling with me to care for Halo while I am working. I also ask the Court to order Darryl to cease and desist from posting and/or streaming on any and all platforms about about Halo and/or me.”
The document further read. "He is a YouTube and Twitch Blogger and creates a fan frenzy by making false claims about me. This has caused me to feel afraid and victimized."
To note, Halle and DDG's relationship ended after they welcomed a son, Halo, in late 2023.