Tom Holland joined by Sadie Sink on ‘Spider-Man’ set for first time after injury

Tom Holland was spotted filming intense Spider-Man: Brand New Day scenes as he was joined by Sadie Sink on set for the first time after injury.
As per Daily Mail, the Marvel hero was joined by the Stranger Things star, who was wearing a beige hoodie and and warm khaki coat, on Sunday, October 19.
In one picture, a car was seen resting on a smashed-up pavement, with a New York fire engine parked beside it.
Meanwhile, Tom was spotted with his arm raised, clutching a black strap and his Spider-Man mask pulled down.
It is pertinent to note that this was the first time Sadie was spotted on Spider-Man set.
The Dear Zoe star is set to join the Marvel movie in an undisclosed role that could be significant, given the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.
Fans are already buzzing with theories, speculating she might play Jean Grey, a red-headed superhero.
A user wrote on X, “If they have Sadie Sink play mary Jane when she could be playing Jean Grey AND WE ALREADY HAVE ZENDAYA GIVING US OUR BEAUTIFUL MJ… whatever dude.”
Another joked, “I swear if sadie sink plays gwen stacy or mary jane i wont survive.”
The Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for release in July 2026.