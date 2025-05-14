Taylor Swift shares special moment with Jason, Kylie Kelce’s baby

Taylor Swift recently met Jason and Kylie Kelce's newborn daughter, Finnley Anne, during a special family gathering.
The American former professional football player gushed over Taylor Swift’s “special” first meeting with his and Kylie Kelce’s newborn daughter, Finnley.
“She’s met her,” the retired NFL star told “Entertainment Tonight” at Amazon’s upfront presentation Monday.
Jason said, “We were fortunate to have them all in. It doesn’t happen often — everyone’s really busy — but it was really special.”
“Thankfully, we have a really tight knit family that makes time for each other,” Jason, 37, added.
“We had a lot of people in, which was fun,” Jason said, adding, “Life is crazy. So to pay homage to all the women that made that possible, it’s a pretty special day.”
He also revealed in his discussion that he and Kylie delighted his mother, Donna Kelce, with a gift card and a cruise to an undisclosed location.
Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce baby No. 4:
To note, Jason and Kylie shared that she was expecting baby No. 4 in November 2024.
She took to her Instagram photo to share a photo featuring her three eldest daughters: Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2.
The couple gave birth to Finnley in March.
“Whoop, there she is! Finnley ‘Finn’ Anne Kelce,” she announced at the time.
Taylor Swift recent outing:
Notably, on Sunday Swift stepped out for a public appearance with boyfriend Travis Kelce and his family as they celebrated Mother’s Day together.
The couple was spotted out at Talula’s Garden in Philadelphia following months of under-the-radar dates.