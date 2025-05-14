Shakira breaks silence on making record during LMYNL tour

Entertainment

Shakira achieves big milestone after kicking off North American leg of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World tour

  • May 14, 2025
Shakira got emotional on making record after kicking off North America leg of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World tour.

On May 13, the Waka Waka singer made historic record by becoming the first Latin female musician to headline a sold-out show at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

After the successful show in NC, Shakira shared a heartfelt post on Instagram on May 14, expressing gratitude for reaching this major milestone. She also posted pictures from the sold-out concert.

The Grammy-winner penned, “A packed stadium singing along to every song on our opening night in North America, it doesn’t get better than that. Thank you, Charlotte!”

In another recent post, she stated, “Hair has always been such a big part of who I am on stage and in my everyday life. Today is the first day of my North America tour, and looking back I can see how much the way I chose to wear my hair defined the era I was in and the way I felt.”

Shakira breaks Taylor Swift Eras tour record

Shakira's mega-successful Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour has broken Taylor Swift's Eras tour record by selling out consecutive concerts at Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros.

The pop icon is set to perform in New York, Chicago, Washington, Atlanta, Miami, Phoenix and San Diego during her North American leg of LMYNL tour.

