Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg shares new details about abdication day

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg will formally step down from the throne on October 3, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 14, 2025
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, who announced his plans to step down from the throne in last December, has shared new details of his abdication.

After 24 years as sovereign, the duke will formally step down from the throne on October 3, 2025 and his eldest son, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume, will succeed him as the new Grand Duke of Luxembourg.

Grand Duke Henri’s abdication day

Grand Duke Henri’s abdication day is set to be historic. The transition will begin with the signing of the Act of Abdication at the Grand Ducal Palace, attended by the President of the Chamber of Deputies and the Prime Minister, as per the Luxembourg government.

Following this, Prince Guillaume will be sworn in at the Chamber of Deputies, officially becoming Grand Duke Guillaume V and will subsequently make an appearance on the balcony of the Grand Ducal Palace.

Later on, a reception will be hosted by the government for the institutions and the diplomatic corps. The historic day will culminate with a gala dinner at the palace.

Following swearing-in ceremony

On 4 October, the new Grand Duke of Luxembourg will carry out several engagements in different Luxembourg cities.

He will then travel the capital in the evening, where they will marvel at a nocturnal drone show and attend a concert on the Glacis.

The following day, October 5, the Grand Ducal family is expected to attend a special service at Notre Dame Cathedral in Luxembourg at the invitation of the Archbishop.

