Princess Beatrice paints town red as she joins King Charles for royal outing

King Charles and Queen Camilla attended the Elephant Family's "Wonders of the Wild" event on Tuesday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 14, 2025
Princess Beatrice radiated regal glamour in fiery red gown as she joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for a royal night out.

On Tuesday night, the Royal family attended the Elephant Family's "Wonders of the Wild" event at Royal Botanic Gardens Kew in west London.

As Joint Presidents of the Elephant Family charity, King Charles and Queen Camilla took center stage and led the arrival of the star-studded guests.

The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew supported her uncle, King Chares, at the event alongside Lady Marina Windsor and Annabel Elliot, Queen Camilla's sister.

For the occasion, Beatrice slipped into a sizzling red dress with a floral pattern, looking as magnificent as ever.

Her stunning dress featured a belt that cinched her waist and she carried a plain clutch bag with her.

The Princess completed her look with minimal jewellery and makeup, letting her dress take the center stage.

Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Camilla were also dressed to the nines with the monarch wearing a dashing blue suit with an elephant-themed tie and the queen donning a gorgeous white outfit.


About Elephant Family's 'Wonders of the Wild' event

The Elephant Family's 'Wonders of the Wild' event celebrates the work of the Elephant Family charity and marks the culmination of the 'Big Egg Hunt', a public art trail bringing together leading artists and designers to create over 120 egg sculptures, displayed at iconic locations across London as part of a free public art trail.

