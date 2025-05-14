Dua Lipa celebrates sister Rina’s 24th birthday with sweet family photos

Dua Lipa’s “baby” sister is all grown up!
The Levitating singer took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, May 14, to pen a sweet wish for her younger sister, Rina Lipa, along with their heartwarming photos.
Lipa kicked off her slideshow with a sweet snap, in which she could be seen embracing her sister while the next featured an adorable throwback photo of them.
The other photos in the carousel, which also featured their only brother, Gjin, showcased many memorable moments of siblings from over the years.
“Rinuuuuuuush 24!!! (n'kajmak) Happy Birthday to my built-in best friend, my beautiful baby sister,” Lipa wrote in the caption.
She went on to express, “I honestly don’t know how I got so lucky to have you in my life. Wherever you go, you light up the room and everyone in it. You wild, hilarious, smart, brilliant, kind, sweet, full of life little thing!!!It seems like a party follows wherever you are!!!”
“Can't wait to celebrate you when i'm back home. Te dua shumë shpirtiiiiiiii jem! (I love you so much)” Lipa added.
About Dua Lipa’s family
Dua Lipa, born on August 22, 1995, is the eldest child of Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa.
She became an older sister six years later when her parents welcomed another daughter, Rina on May 14, 2001.
After a few years, Lipa welcomed her first and only brother, Gjin, on December 30, 2005.