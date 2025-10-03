Home / Entertainment

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyers drop emotional video ahead of his court sentencing

The Bad Boy CEO was arrested by the police officials in September last year in connection of trafficking and racketeering

  • By Fatima Hassan
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal representatives have taken an emotional strategy ahead of his upcoming court sentencing. 

On Friday, October 3, the disgraced hip-hop mogul will be sentenced in an apparent bid to portray him in a positive light, in which attorneys will play an emotional video of Combs. 

In the video clip, the Bad Boy Records CEO is portrayed as a successful musician who spends time with his children and gives motivational talks to schoolchildren. 

According to People, the 12-minute video montage produced by his team, Combs is seen giving talks at schools, sharing laughs with children, running a marathon and spending time with his own kids.

The video begins with two of his friends praising him for what he has given his community, "What you've given to the world, I don't think you know it, man."

"Know that you mean something to people, like you live somewhere in people's hearts," the 55-year-old American rapper’s pal added.

The video wraps up with Combs’ seven children, in separate clips, sending him messages of encouragement by saying, "I love you," to him into the camera.

For those unaware, Sean Diddy Combs shares sons Quincy, Christian and twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie, with his late girlfriend, Kim Porter.

While another son, Justin, is with Misa Hylton, daughter Chance with Sarah Chapman, and daughter Love with Dana Tran.

The music titan is likely facing 5 to 7 years in prison after a jury convicted him in July on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution on Friday, October 3. 

