Taylor Swift spills shocking beans on ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ tour plans

  • By Hafsa Noor
Taylor Swift has made a shocking claim about her future tour plans after releasing The Life of a Showgirl.

During a chat with BBC Radio 1 interview, the Honey hitmaker got candid about her future tour plans after the record-breaking Eras Tour

She said, "For me it feels like such an honor that the fans made it into what it was, because it was truly astonishing for all of us who were on that tour. We were like, what is going on? It turned into something very quickly that we, that exceeded any of our expectations for what the tour could have been.”

Regarding the tour for The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor shared a disappointing news, "I'm gonna be really honest with you. Like, I am so tired when I think about doing it again because I would want to do it really, really well again.”

While revealing that she won’t be on a tour really soon, the Grammy winner explained, "I could only do the Eras Tour when I was on the Eras Tour and that's two years of having no other hobbies. And now I have the hobbies again...and making it everybody's problem.”

Her last tour ran from March 2023 to December 2024, with 149 shows across five continents.

As per the New York Times, Taylor’s Eras Tour earned a historic over $2 billion.

