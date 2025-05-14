Entertainment

Kylie Jenner shares Kendall’s unexpected tooth mishap in hilarious video: WATCH

Kendall Jenner suffers dental mishap ahead of knicks game with Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 14, 2025


Kendall Jenner suffered an unexpected dental mishap during New York trip and her sister, Kylie Jenner, made sure to document the hilarious moment well.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a carousel of photos and clip from her and Kendall’s recent trip to see the New York Knicks play.

In one of the clips, the supermodel appeared to chip a tiny piece off her front tooth while on a private jet, headed to the game.

Kendall was seen laughing her lungs out in the video as she held out her hand to the camera, revealing a tiny piece of tooth on her fingertip.

“Did my nail just come off? Or was it my tooth?” she said through laughs.

Kylie then panned the camera over to Kendall’s mouth, showing a close-up shot of her chipped front tooth.

“B----, you are not going to the Knicks game today,” the 27-year-old self-billionaire could be heard in the clip.

Meanwhile, Kylie’s daughter Stormi, was heard behind the camera, asking what had happened.

In one of the photos, Kendall was seen sucking on a lollipop at the Knicks game while another showed the sisters duo posing in a mirror in tank tops and leather pants while sporting matching blue Knicks caps.

Knicks Game

Despite the unexpected yet hilarious dental mishap, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner along with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet enjoyed the Knicks' winning game against the Boston Celtics at Madison Square Garden. 

