Royal

Meghan Markle makes candid confession about her kitchen routine

The Duchess of Sussex shares her view on daily cooking

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 14, 2025
Meghan Markle makes candid confession about her kitchen routine
Meghan Markle makes candid confession about her kitchen routine

Meghan Markle has opened up about the realities of her daily life, admitting she "doesn’t have time to cook every day" in a refreshingly candid glimpse into her home routine.

While conversing on the latest episode of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, the Duchess of Sussex has admitted she does not have time to cook for her family every day.

She relied on takeaway meals which she plates to look "beautiful".

Explaining how her busy schedule affects dinner prep, the duchess revealed: "I see vegetables and I see take-out – because I don't have time to cook every day."

"I go 'all right, but how do I still make this flattering and beautiful and present well and something that people find appetising'," Meghan said.

The Duchess also disclosed that she adds vegetables from her garden to make ordered food healthier.

Hasson nodded in understanding, sharing that he, too, struggles in the kitchen.

She also showcased her skills for takeaway food and was also seen in her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

In one episode, she showed how to serve Chinese takeaway food "beautifully" as well as making banana splits and fruit salads decorated with edible flowers.’

Meghan Markle sparks backlash:

To note, Meghan Markle sparked backlash after her comments as one user wrote on X: "She doesn’t have time to cook, doesn’t have time to do school runs, doesn’t have time to restock her As Ever products, yet she’s ‘always working so hard?’ At what?"

Another one added, "Pfft I wish I had to “work” as hard as she does … come swap jobs me."

A third one said, "Yeah I often sprinkle dried flowers or mint leaves on my takeaway curry when I've had a rough week. It's the little things."

AI can now identify hard-to-detect breast cancers in mammograms, study

AI can now identify hard-to-detect breast cancers in mammograms, study
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face popularity slide after his BBC interview

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face popularity slide after his BBC interview

Queen Camilla, sister Annabel Elliot step out together for royal event

Queen Camilla, sister Annabel Elliot step out together for royal event
Google renames 'Find My Device' to 'Find Hub' amid expansion

Google renames 'Find My Device' to 'Find Hub' amid expansion
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face popularity slide after his BBC interview
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face popularity slide after his BBC interview
Queen Camilla, sister Annabel Elliot step out together for royal event
Queen Camilla, sister Annabel Elliot step out together for royal event
Royal Family shares delightful message amid William, Harry coronation feud
Royal Family shares delightful message amid William, Harry coronation feud
King Charles shares sweet photos with Queen Camilla from latest royal event
King Charles shares sweet photos with Queen Camilla from latest royal event
Prince Edward performs key duty to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week
Prince Edward performs key duty to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week
Sarah Ferguson calls Queen Elizabeth her ‘guiding light’ at Creative Women Forum
Sarah Ferguson calls Queen Elizabeth her ‘guiding light’ at Creative Women Forum
Meghan Markle receives backlash for 'controversial' remarks in podcast
Meghan Markle receives backlash for 'controversial' remarks in podcast
Why Princess Kate chose Victoria Beckham's design for her key appearance?
Why Princess Kate chose Victoria Beckham's design for her key appearance?
Princess Beatrice paints town red as she joins King Charles for royal outing
Princess Beatrice paints town red as she joins King Charles for royal outing
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg shares new details about abdication day
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg shares new details about abdication day
King Felipe shares delightful statement on receiving esteemed award
King Felipe shares delightful statement on receiving esteemed award
Kate Middleton shares positive message after shocking blow to Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton shares positive message after shocking blow to Meghan Markle