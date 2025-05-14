Meghan Markle makes candid confession about her kitchen routine

Meghan Markle has opened up about the realities of her daily life, admitting she "doesn’t have time to cook every day" in a refreshingly candid glimpse into her home routine.
While conversing on the latest episode of her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder, the Duchess of Sussex has admitted she does not have time to cook for her family every day.
She relied on takeaway meals which she plates to look "beautiful".
Explaining how her busy schedule affects dinner prep, the duchess revealed: "I see vegetables and I see take-out – because I don't have time to cook every day."
"I go 'all right, but how do I still make this flattering and beautiful and present well and something that people find appetising'," Meghan said.
The Duchess also disclosed that she adds vegetables from her garden to make ordered food healthier.
Hasson nodded in understanding, sharing that he, too, struggles in the kitchen.
She also showcased her skills for takeaway food and was also seen in her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.
In one episode, she showed how to serve Chinese takeaway food "beautifully" as well as making banana splits and fruit salads decorated with edible flowers.’
Meghan Markle sparks backlash:
To note, Meghan Markle sparked backlash after her comments as one user wrote on X: "She doesn’t have time to cook, doesn’t have time to do school runs, doesn’t have time to restock her As Ever products, yet she’s ‘always working so hard?’ At what?"
Another one added, "Pfft I wish I had to “work” as hard as she does … come swap jobs me."
A third one said, "Yeah I often sprinkle dried flowers or mint leaves on my takeaway curry when I've had a rough week. It's the little things."