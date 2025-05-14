Sarah Ferguson calls Queen Elizabeth her ‘guiding light’ at Creative Women Forum

Royal

  May 14, 2025
Just like the whole of Britain, Queen Elizabeth was a “guiding light” for her former daughter-in-law, Sarah Ferguson as well.

Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, May 14, the wife of Prince Andre shared a glimpse into her recent appearance at Creative Women Forum.

The Duchess of York shared a video herself at the event, in which she could be seen speaking onstage with Rebeca Riofrio, a renowned British director and advocate for the arts and female leadership.

Alongside the clip, Sarah penned a lengthy caption, honoring her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth.

"It was a pleasure to join so many inspiring women at the Creative Women Platform Forum," she wrote.

The duchess further added, "We gathered to celebrate the vital role women play in shaping a more sustainable, innovative and compassionate world. I was especially proud to reflect on the incredible example set by Her Late Majesty The Queen. A guiding light in my life, and for so many others around the world."


Sarah Ferguson and Queen Elizabeth relationship

Sarah Ferguson had a close and enduring relationship with the late Queen Elizabeth II, even after her divorce from Prince Andrew.

In a previous interview with The Times, Sarah shared that the queen was like a mother, which explains why she affectionately called the monarch “Mumma" on several occasions.

