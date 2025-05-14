Kim Kardashian 'forgives' ringleader of Paris robbery in court testimony?

Kim Kardashian has "forgiven" the ringleader of the Paris robbery during her court testimony.
The Kardashians star, 44, attended the court hearing on May 13, alongside her mother Kris Jenner.
She said during the testimony, "I am obviously emotional about it - this experience changed my life, my family's life. Back home in the States I work in the justice system and I want so badly to be a lawyer and I fight for people to seek justice.”
Kim “forgave” the robber, noting, "I do appreciate the letter for sure. I do appreciate it, I forgive you.”
The SKIMS founder added, “But it doesn't change the emotion, the feelings and the trauma and the way my life has changed."
In the hearing, she also recalled the fear of getting "assaulted" or "raped" during the robbery.
Kim Kardashian receives heartfelt letter from robber
Kim Kardashian received a touching letter from the robber after she offered her forgiveness.
The message in the letter read, “Madame, after seeing you in a French TV show and seeing your emotion and realising what psychological harm I did to you, that I decided to write to you.Your forgiveness is a sunshine that has enlightened me... I am forever grateful."
It continued, “Not with the aim of getting forgiveness... I want to tell you human to human how I regret my actions and how I was touched to see you cry... I am sorry for the pain I caused you, your husband, you children and those who love you.”
The robber further expressed remorse, “Of course you can't undo the past but I hope this letter will help you forget the trauma you endured because of me."
Kim lost around $10 million worth of jewellery during the famous Paris robbery in 2016.