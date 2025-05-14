Prince Edward performs key duty to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week

Prince Edward has taken part in number of activities to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week.
The Duke of Edinburgh visited St Andrew’s Youth Club in Westminster on Wednesday, May 14. During his outing without Duchess Sophie, King Charles’ brother took part in baking and mindful colouring activities.
Buckingham Palace shared the details about his royal engagement on Instagram, and also posted exclusive pictures.
The caption of the post read, “As part of Mental Health Awareness Week, The Duke of Edinburgh visited St Andrew’s Youth Club in Westminster.”
It further read, “During the visit, The Duke took part in a range of wellbeing-focused activities, including baking, mindful colouring, and essential oil blending. His Royal Highness also had the opportunity to watch an under-9s football match.”
In one picture, Edward can be seen talking with children after the football match. Another frame featured him interacting with a teenage girl who was baking.
While concluding the post, Royal Family noted, “St Andrews is one of London Youth’s member clubs. In 2020 The Duke became patron of the charity, taking over from his father who held the role for 74 years.”
Notably, Prince Edward is not the only royal advocating for mental health; Kate Middleton and Prince William have also spoken out about mental health awareness.
Kate Middleton, Prince William celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week
Princess Kate and Prince William celebrated the Mental Health Awareness Week in the United Kingdom on Monday, May 12, by posting a sweet video message.