Royal

Sarah Ferguson expresses joy after Princess Beatrice supported King Charles

Princess Beatrice joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for a royal event on Tuesday, May 13

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 14, 2025
Sarah Ferguson has expressed joy hours after daughter, Princess Beatrice supported King Charles and Queen Camilla at a recent royal event.

The Duchess of York took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, May 14, to share a heartfelt video, featuring herself at the Creative Women Forum.

In the video, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew could be seen sitting onstage as she gushed over her late mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth.

“I have her dogs, i know I have her cowries. So every morning then come in and go, you know, wo, wo, and all that. I sure its her talking anyway, the real thing. And I had the greatest honor to be a daughter born,” Sarah said in the clip.

She further added. “That's pretty huge, huge. And when I was driving here I saw the Elizabeth line and I said to Sarah in front of the car, i said. Sarah Ju. I want everyone to remember what amazing native she was.”

Sarah’s post came hour after Princess Beatrice joined the king at the Elephant Family's "Wonders of the Wild" event.

The Elephant Family's "Wonders of the Wild" event

Princess Beatrice supported her uncle, King Chares, at the event on Tuesday night, alongside Lady Marina Windsor and Annabel Elliot, Queen Camilla's sister.

For the occasion, held at Royal Botanic Gardens Kew in west London, Beatrice wore a fiery red dress with a floral pattern, radiating her glamour.

