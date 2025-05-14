Queen Camilla, sister Annabel Elliot step out together for royal event

Queen Camilla enjoyed a heartfelt reunion with her rarely-seen sister, Annabel Elliot, as the pair stepped out together for a special royal engagement
On Tuesday, King Charles and the Queen Consort made an appearance at The Elephant Family Evening of Art and Conservation at Kew Gardens.
The royal couple were accompanied at the event by Sarah Ferguson's daughter, Princess Beatrice.
Ed Westwick and his wife Amy Jackson, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and former footballer, Ronaldo Nazario also graced the event.
Queen Camilla's rarely-seen sister, Annabel Elliot, made an appearance at the star-studded event.
Elliot was spotted with the other royals, looking happy and relaxed, dressed in a long white coat, which she paired with a matching white dress peppered with gold motifs.
She carried a raffia clutch and wore suede pumps in a soft sand tone, while Annabel's ensemble subtly echoed Camilla's ornate tunic adorned with golden floral embroidery.
Adding a touch of glamour, King Charles’s wife opted for bronze-toned wedges and a pewter clutch. Her cropped hair was styled in voluminous waves, complemented by bold gold statement earrings.
To note, Queen Camilla's brother Mark Shand in 2002 established the organization, The Elephant Family works in partnership with conservation experts.
Their aim is to tackle the challenges facing Asia's wildlife and the communities that live alongside it.
King Charles and Camilla attendance at the event:
At the event, Charles and Camilla were welcomed by the Lord-Lieutenant, Kew Gardens' Director Richard Deverell, and Lord Gadhia, Chair of the British Asian Trust, before attending a brief private reception.