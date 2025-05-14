Royal

Queen Camilla, sister Annabel Elliot step out together for royal event

King Charles along with Queen Camilla also marked the attendance at key event

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 14, 2025
Queen Camilla, sister Annabel Elliot step out together for royal event

Queen Camilla enjoyed a heartfelt reunion with her rarely-seen sister, Annabel Elliot, as the pair stepped out together for a special royal engagement

On Tuesday, King Charles and the Queen Consort made an appearance at The Elephant Family Evening of Art and Conservation at Kew Gardens.

The royal couple were accompanied at the event by Sarah Ferguson's daughter, Princess Beatrice.

Ed Westwick and his wife Amy Jackson, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and former footballer, Ronaldo Nazario also graced the event.

Queen Camilla's rarely-seen sister, Annabel Elliot, made an appearance at the star-studded event.

Elliot was spotted with the other royals, looking happy and relaxed, dressed in a long white coat, which she paired with a matching white dress peppered with gold motifs.

She carried a raffia clutch and wore suede pumps in a soft sand tone, while Annabel's ensemble subtly echoed Camilla's ornate tunic adorned with golden floral embroidery.

Adding a touch of glamour, King Charles’s wife opted for bronze-toned wedges and a pewter clutch. Her cropped hair was styled in voluminous waves, complemented by bold gold statement earrings.

To note, Queen Camilla's brother Mark Shand in 2002 established the organization, The Elephant Family works in partnership with conservation experts.

Their aim is to tackle the challenges facing Asia's wildlife and the communities that live alongside it.

King Charles and Camilla attendance at the event:

At the event, Charles and Camilla were welcomed by the Lord-Lieutenant, Kew Gardens' Director Richard Deverell, and Lord Gadhia, Chair of the British Asian Trust, before attending a brief private reception.

AI can now identify hard-to-detect breast cancers in mammograms, study

AI can now identify hard-to-detect breast cancers in mammograms, study
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face popularity slide after his BBC interview

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face popularity slide after his BBC interview

Queen Camilla, sister Annabel Elliot step out together for royal event

Queen Camilla, sister Annabel Elliot step out together for royal event
Google renames 'Find My Device' to 'Find Hub' amid expansion

Google renames 'Find My Device' to 'Find Hub' amid expansion
Royal Family shares delightful message amid William, Harry coronation feud
Royal Family shares delightful message amid William, Harry coronation feud
King Charles shares sweet photos with Queen Camilla from latest royal event
King Charles shares sweet photos with Queen Camilla from latest royal event
Prince Edward performs key duty to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week
Prince Edward performs key duty to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week
Meghan Markle makes candid confession about her kitchen routine
Meghan Markle makes candid confession about her kitchen routine
Sarah Ferguson calls Queen Elizabeth her ‘guiding light’ at Creative Women Forum
Sarah Ferguson calls Queen Elizabeth her ‘guiding light’ at Creative Women Forum
Meghan Markle receives backlash for 'controversial' remarks in podcast
Meghan Markle receives backlash for 'controversial' remarks in podcast
Why Princess Kate chose Victoria Beckham's design for her key appearance?
Why Princess Kate chose Victoria Beckham's design for her key appearance?
Princess Beatrice paints town red as she joins King Charles for royal outing
Princess Beatrice paints town red as she joins King Charles for royal outing
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg shares new details about abdication day
Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg shares new details about abdication day
King Felipe shares delightful statement on receiving esteemed award
King Felipe shares delightful statement on receiving esteemed award
Kate Middleton shares positive message after shocking blow to Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton shares positive message after shocking blow to Meghan Markle
Prince Harry’s role in future coronation in doubt, but William makes key decision
Prince Harry’s role in future coronation in doubt, but William makes key decision