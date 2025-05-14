Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face popularity slide after his BBC interview

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's popularity took a hit after the sensational BBC interview

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 14, 2025
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, reportedly took a hit following the duke’s sensational BBC interview.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have faced a "steady decline" despite several attempts to rebuild their image in front of the public eye.

According to the new survey conducted by YouGov, only 20 percent of the British public approved of Meghan positively, while 65 percent of people polled negatively. 

Why Meghan Markle is facing backlash?

Speaking with GB News, a Royal Correspondent, Cameron Walker, discussed the survey results, claiming that the mom-of-two has faced rapid unpopularity after her attempts to "rebrand" as a lifestyle guru.

The media personality claimed, "The poll shows how popular she was before she left as a senior royal, and then how it dipped when they left in 2020, and how it's continued a steady decline since."

"At the moment, currently 20 per cent of Britons only have a positive view of her, 65 per cent see the Duchess negatively," Cameron added.

Likewise, Meghan Markle, her life partner, is also experiencing the backlash due to his recent controversial interview on BBC.

The True Motive Behind Prince Harry's Criticism:

Cameron explained, "Harry is not doing very well either, this poll was conducted just a couple of days after that BBC interview, where the tracker found only 27 per cent of Britons have a positive view of him, and 63 negatively."

Meanwhile, Prince William, the next in line to the British throne, received a 75 per cent positive rating among the British people.

As of now, neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle has reacted to the recent ratings of the survey conducted by YouGov.  

