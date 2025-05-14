Prince William honors Princess Diana’s legacy on charity 30th anniversary   

Prince William, the next heir to the British throne, seemingly paid tribute to his late beloved mother, Princess Diana, as he celebrated the completion of 30 years of the charity foundation.
The future King hosted a lavish dinner for the members and supporters of the Child Bereavement Foundation on May 13th, at Windsor Castle.
During the event, the Prince of Wales celebrated 30 years of charity, as he joined the foundation in 2009 as patron.
For those unaware, the organization was founded by Diana’s close pal Julia Samuel, who is so close to the family that William and Kate Middleton later chose her as a godparent for their eldest son, Prince George.
The British Royal Family’s official account of public engagement released the schedule about the Prince’s Royal event, They announced, “The Prince of Wales, Patron, this evening gave a Dinner at Windsor Castle for Child Bereavement UK’s Thirtieth Anniversary.”
In February, William reflected on his childhood grief while speaking with a few young people helped by the charity foundation in Widnes, northwest England.
At the time, he noted, “Sometimes the hardest thing about grief is finding the words for how you feel.”
“It's crucial for those first few years, particularly, [that] you have support like this… It's got you in your practice, how to help yourself,” the father-of-three explained.
This update comes after Prince William presented the MBE awards to the presenters on behalf of his father, King Charles, at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.