Matt Carpenter career comes to end: Cardinals star announces retirement

Veteran infielder Matt Carpenter called it quits after 14 years of Major League Baseball

  May 14, 2025
After more than a decade of doubles, homers and big October moments, Matt Carpenter officially announced retirment from baseball.

Veteran infielder Matt Carpenter officially announced his retirement from baseball Wednesday morning on the Sports Spectrum podcast Get In The Game.

Carpenter, 39, spent 14 seasons in the Major Leagues, including 12 with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he became a fan favorite and a three-time All-Star. He finished his career with 1,185 hits and an .812 OPS with many of his most memorable moments coming in a Cardinals uniform.

“I had quite a thrill being able to don the St. Louis Cardinals logo for many years,” Carpenter said during the interview.

“I wanted to take this opportunity on this podcast, here with you, and officially announce my retirement from baseball. I was very fortunate enough to play for some great organizations, and had quite a thrill being able to don the St. Louis Cardinals logo for many years, a brief stint with the New York Yankees, and also the San Diego Padres.” Carpenter told former MLB pitcher Scott Linebrink.

Carpenter went on to thank his family, before adding that he’s “excited for what’s next.”

Beyond the numbers, Carpenter was beloved for his clutch performances and his connection with the Cardinal fanbase.

