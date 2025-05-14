Queen Camilla unveils King Charles' foundation stone at Westminster Abbey  

Queen Camilla made history at Westminster Abbey after she revealed King Charles' long-lost sacristy stone for an under-construction church.
The Royal Family turned to its Instagram stories on Wednesday, May 14th, to share an exclusive glimpse of the special ceremony held at the royal church.
In the shared photos, the 77-year-old Queen visited the church alongside numerous priests and royal members.
They penned over the image, "The Queen, as Patron, has unveiled the foundation stone for the King Charles III Sacristy at @westminsterabbeylondon."
The last slide showed the infamous foundation stone on which they engraved the statement, "THIS FOUNDATION STONE WAS LAID BY HER MAJESTY QUEEN CAMILLA 14th MAY 2025."
Queen Camilla speaks at the special ceremony at Westminster Abbey:
According to The Guardian, while speaking at the stone unveiling event Her Highness said, "I just want to say how delighted I am to unveil this foundation stone, I can't believe the last time I was here there's now a floor the last time I came here there were quite a lot of skeletons."
"I just hope that in 2026, when it's due to finish, God willing, my husband and I will be back here again to open the King Charles III sacristy," she urged.
Queen Camilla becomes patron for King Charles' sacristy foundation:
For those unaware, Camilla took charge of King Charles' sacristy in 1997 before marrying the monarch.
She later became president of the foundation in 2001, in a highly publicised event, accompanied by her life partner.