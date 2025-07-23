Prince William releases key statement ahead of official trip to Switzerland

Prince William has issued a key statement ahead of his official trip to Switzerland.
On Tuesday, July 22, the Prince of Wales shared his heartfelt congratulations on the recent achievement of the England women's national football team through his official joint Instagram account with his wife, Kate Middleton.
The Lionesses reached the finals of the ongoing 2025 UEFA Women's Championship after beating Italy in the Women’s League.
Re-sharing the poster of the women players, cheering each other after their hard-fought win, the future King wrote, "Brilliant performance @lionesses! One game from glory! #WEURO 2025."
The next heir to the British throne has showcased his unwavering support for the women's team on several occasions.
Before the women's team's milestone, William also headed to Zurich to cheer on the team as they played the Netherlands during the group stages of the competition, earlier this month.
He also made a surprise appearance at England's national football centre in St. George's Park, where he officially met head coach Sarina Wiegman and other senior FA personnel to discuss how the team was preparing for the tournament.
It is important to note that this statement from Prince William, who is also a Patron of the Football Association, comes after a report claimed that he will head to Switzerland on Sunday, July 27, to witness the finals of his favourite football team against either Germany or Spain.