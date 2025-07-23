Kensington Palace shares Prince William’s message ahead of solo trip

Kensington Palace has made a major announcement about Prince William’s upcoming trip without Kate Middleton.
The Prince of Wales is set to embark on a trip to Switzerland over the weekend to support England women's national football team, Lionesses, at the final of the Women's Euros 2025.
The Majesty Magazine has recently posted Kensington Palace announcement about William’s trip on its X.
“The Prince of Wales, Patron of the Football Association, will attend the final of the Women’s Euros in Basel on Sunday to cheer on the @Lionesses,” the message read.
It continued, “England will face the winners of today's semi-final between Germany and Spain. #WEURO2025”
As per the latest message, William will be at the finale of Women's Euros, as a patron of the Football Association, after England beat Italy in a thrilling victory on Tuesday.
During the match on July 22, England became victorious after beating Italy with 2-1 score.
Ahead of Kensington Palace's announcement, the Prince of Wales to social media to congratulate the team.
He noted, “Brilliant performance @Lionesses! One game from glory! #WEURO2025.”
To note, Prince William previously presented the England women's team with the trophy when they won the 2022 Women's Euros after beating Germany at Wembley.