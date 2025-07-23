Kensington Palace shares Prince William’s message ahead of solo trip


Kensington Palace has made a major announcement about Prince William’s upcoming trip without Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales is set to embark on a trip to Switzerland over the weekend to support England women's national football team, Lionesses, at the final of the Women's Euros 2025.

The Majesty Magazine has recently posted Kensington Palace announcement about William’s trip on its X.

“The Prince of Wales, Patron of the Football Association, will attend the final of the Women’s Euros in Basel on Sunday to cheer on the @Lionesses,” the message read.

It continued, “England will face the winners of today's semi-final between Germany and Spain. #WEURO2025”

As per the latest message, William will be at the finale of Women's Euros, as a patron of the Football Association, after England beat Italy in a thrilling victory on Tuesday.

During the match on July 22, England became victorious after beating Italy with 2-1 score.

Ahead of Kensington Palace's announcement, the Prince of Wales to social media to congratulate the team.

He noted, “Brilliant performance @Lionesses! One game from glory! #WEURO2025.”

To note, Prince William previously presented the England women's team with the trophy when they won the 2022 Women's Euros after beating Germany at Wembley.

Related
Read more : Royal

King Charles makes rare health admission during Newmarket visit

King Charles makes rare health admission during Newmarket visit
The British monarch is receiving treatment for an unspecified cancer that was diagnosed in early 2024

Princess Anne resumes royal duties at Windsor after 'rift' with Prince William

Princess Anne resumes royal duties at Windsor after 'rift' with Prince William
The Princess Royal attended investiture ceremony at Windsor castle

Prince William and Harry’s cousin’s tragic cause of death revealed

Prince William and Harry’s cousin’s tragic cause of death revealed
The Royal brothers, William and Harry’s cousin Rosie Roche was found dead at her home at the age of 20

King Charles, Queen Camilla make cheerful appearance on George’s birthday

King Charles, Queen Camilla make cheerful appearance on George’s birthday
The British monarch, King Charles’s eldest grandchild Prince George celebrates his 12th birthday today, on July 22, 2025

Harry, Meghan ‘as thick as thieves’ with Brooklyn, Nicola amid rift from families

Harry, Meghan ‘as thick as thieves’ with Brooklyn, Nicola amid rift from families
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz ‘can’t stop singing praises’ of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince William receives sad news on Prince George's 12th birthday

Prince William receives sad news on Prince George's 12th birthday
Prince William and Prince Harry face heartbreak as beloved family member passed away

Royal Family rings in special member’s 23rd birthday with heartfelt post

Royal Family rings in special member’s 23rd birthday with heartfelt post
A special member of the Royal Family celebrates his 23rd birthday today, on July 22, 2025

Earl Spencer’s estranged wife and girlfriend clash in £2M court battle

Earl Spencer’s estranged wife and girlfriend clash in £2M court battle
Princess Diana’s brother's current girlfriend, Cat Jarman has sued his third wife for sharing private medical information