Entertainment

Ariana Grande drops first poster of her upcoming movie 'Wicked: For Good'

The 'Don't Look Up' starlet's new movie is slated to be released across theatres in November this year

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 14, 2025
Ariana Grande drops first poster of her upcoming movie Wicked: For Good
Ariana Grande drops first poster of her upcoming movie 'Wicked: For Good'

Ariana Grande finally unveiled the first poster of her upcoming sequel to her Oscar-nominated film Wicked: For Good.

The 31-year-old American actress-songwriter turned to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, May 14th, to share an exclusive sneak peek into her new project.

In the viral image, Ariana was standing on a giant rock in her infamous character that she played in Wicked as Glinda, while her co-star Cynthia Erivo was standing on the opposite mountain.

The magical poster also showed two sides of nature, with a breathtaking view of a castle through a river.

"You will be changed Wicked For Good November 21," they wrote on a poster.

Ariana captioned her post, "You will be changed Wicked For Good only in theatres November 21."

However, the actress has not revealed further details of her new musical-fantasy film.

Wicked: For Good release date:

For those unaware, Wicked: For Good is the sequel to the movie musical Wicked

The forthcoming film is based on the second act of the stage production, it will delve into Elphaba's reign of terror as the Wicked Witch of the West and her ultimate undoing at the hands of a young girl from Kansas.

In addition to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, several renowned Hollywood actors, including Jonathan Bailey, Peter Dinklage, Ethan Slater, Aaron Teoh, Keala Settle, and others, have played leading roles in the film. 

Ariana Grande drops first poster of her upcoming movie 'Wicked: For Good'

Ariana Grande drops first poster of her upcoming movie 'Wicked: For Good'
Eco-friendly plastics could pose more risks than expected, researchers warn

Eco-friendly plastics could pose more risks than expected, researchers warn
Queen Camilla unveils King Charles' foundation stone at Westminster Abbey

Queen Camilla unveils King Charles' foundation stone at Westminster Abbey

TikTok launches latest accessibility tools, including AI-generated ALT text

TikTok launches latest accessibility tools, including AI-generated ALT text
Miley Cyrus shares exclusive BTS glimpse of her new song 'More To Lose'
Miley Cyrus shares exclusive BTS glimpse of her new song 'More To Lose'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twins open up about painful two years amid father's legal trouble
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twins open up about painful two years amid father's legal trouble
Jennifer Lopez suffers painful injury ahead of 2025 American Music Awards
Jennifer Lopez suffers painful injury ahead of 2025 American Music Awards
Kylie Jenner shares Kendall’s unexpected tooth mishap in hilarious video: WATCH
Kylie Jenner shares Kendall’s unexpected tooth mishap in hilarious video: WATCH
Kim Kardashian 'forgives' ringleader of Paris robbery in court testimony?
Kim Kardashian 'forgives' ringleader of Paris robbery in court testimony?
Selena Gomez radiates confidence at Disney event amid financial speculation
Selena Gomez radiates confidence at Disney event amid financial speculation
Dua Lipa celebrates sister Rina’s 24th birthday with sweet family photos
Dua Lipa celebrates sister Rina’s 24th birthday with sweet family photos
Taylor Swift shares special moment with Jason, Kylie Kelce’s baby
Taylor Swift shares special moment with Jason, Kylie Kelce’s baby
Shakira breaks silence on making record during LMYNL tour
Shakira breaks silence on making record during LMYNL tour
Kim Kardashian takes center stage in ‘All's Fair’ thrilling teaser
Kim Kardashian takes center stage in ‘All's Fair’ thrilling teaser
Robert Downey Jr. teases return to 'Avengers: Doomsday' set with nod to Jeremy Renner
Robert Downey Jr. teases return to 'Avengers: Doomsday' set with nod to Jeremy Renner
Leonardo DiCaprio honors Robert De Niro with Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival
Leonardo DiCaprio honors Robert De Niro with Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival