Ariana Grande drops first poster of her upcoming movie 'Wicked: For Good'

Ariana Grande finally unveiled the first poster of her upcoming sequel to her Oscar-nominated film Wicked: For Good.
The 31-year-old American actress-songwriter turned to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, May 14th, to share an exclusive sneak peek into her new project.
In the viral image, Ariana was standing on a giant rock in her infamous character that she played in Wicked as Glinda, while her co-star Cynthia Erivo was standing on the opposite mountain.
The magical poster also showed two sides of nature, with a breathtaking view of a castle through a river.
"You will be changed Wicked For Good November 21," they wrote on a poster.
Ariana captioned her post, "You will be changed Wicked For Good only in theatres November 21."
However, the actress has not revealed further details of her new musical-fantasy film.
Wicked: For Good release date:
For those unaware, Wicked: For Good is the sequel to the movie musical Wicked.
The forthcoming film is based on the second act of the stage production, it will delve into Elphaba's reign of terror as the Wicked Witch of the West and her ultimate undoing at the hands of a young girl from Kansas.
In addition to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, several renowned Hollywood actors, including Jonathan Bailey, Peter Dinklage, Ethan Slater, Aaron Teoh, Keala Settle, and others, have played leading roles in the film.