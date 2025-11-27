Entertainment

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5: 8 scariest villains ranked ahead of epic final clash

From Vecna to the Demodogs, here are the eight most dangerous ‘Stranger Things’ antagonists fans need to remember before Season 5

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
The ultimate showdown between the Hawkins heroes and the Upside Down creatures is about to begin!

Through its compelling plot, amazing characters, and mind-boggling villains, Stranger Things has kept fans hooked, increasing anticipation for each new installment soon after the latest one ends.

However, Netflix’s super-hit sci-fi mystery show – which first premiere in 2016 – is now gearing up for its final stage, promising a thrilling conclusion to the epic franchise with a spine-chilling final battle in Season 5.

But before you delve into the upcoming Stranger Things Season 5 – set to release its first four-episode part on November 26, 2025 – let’s take a look back at eight scariest villains from the show.

Vecna:

Vecna
Vecna

Vecna – born as Henry Creel and later revealed as One – is the most frightening creature in Stranger Things franchise, who comes from the Upside Down. He has the ability to control minds, cause terrifying visions, move things with his thoughts, and even kill people by breaking their bones using his powers.

First introduced in Season 4, Vecna targets teenagers who are dealing with sadness and guilt, using their fears against them.

The Mind Flayer:

The Mind Flayer
The Mind Flayer

One of the main villains in Stranger Things, the Mind Flayer – also known as the Shadow Monster – is a huge shadow-like monster from the Upside Down with the ability to control people’s minds and use creatures to do its work.

The Mind Flayer debuted in the second season and serves Vecna, helping it invade Earth through opening gates.

The Demogorgon:

The Demogorgon
The Demogorgon

The Demogorgon is a predatory monster from the parallel dimension Upside Down, who looks like a tall human-like creature with a face that opens like a flower full of teeth. It possess the ability to travel back and forth between the real world and Upside Down.

It first appeared in Stranger Things Season 1 and was responsible for kidnapping Hawkins residents, including Will Byers.

The Flayed:

The Flayed
The Flayed

The Flayed regards to the people in Stranger Things who were possessed by the Mind Flayer. At first, they act normal; however, their minds are controlled and they gradually stop acting human.

Appeared only in Season 3, the Flayed are used by the Mind Flayer to spy, trap others, and help build a giant monster by melting their bodies together.

The Demodogs:

Demodog
Demodog

The Demodogs are baby versions of the Demogorgon in Stranger Things, who appear like small monstrous creatures but grow bigger and more dangerous over time. They are fast, strong, and hunt in packs, operate under the Mind Flayer’s control like a networked mind.

They appeared in Season 2 only, and escaped from the Upside Down, attacking Hawkins Lab and other places and killing several people.

Dr. Brenner:

Dr. Brenner
Dr. Brenner

Dr. Brenner is a scientist, who is in charge of Hawkins Lab and conducts experiments on children to develop psychic abilities in them. While he does not have powers himself, he controls and manipulates kids like Eleven to use their abilities.

Debuted in Season 1, Dr. Brenner has appeared in multiple installments and is a main villain in the story, responsible for creating Eleven’s powers and many of the lab’s experiments.

The Russian Scientists:

The Russian Scientists
The Russian Scientists

Working for the Russian government, the Russian scientists research on the Upside Down. Although, they do not possess powers themselves, they try to open portals to the parallel dimension and control its creatures.

Seen only in the third installment of Stranger Things, the scientists secretly build a lab under Starcourt Mall to bring back the Mind Flayer and experiment with its power.

Kali:

Kali
Kali

Kali – also known as Eight – is a character in Stranger Things who possess the power to create illusions in people’s minds, making them see things that do not exist in real. While not exactly a villain, she is morally ambiguous and sometimes violent and manipulative, making her seem antagonist.

Introduced in Season 2, Kali is one of the characters experimented on in Dr. Brenner’s lab and assists Eleven in understanding her powers and confronting her past.

