Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey's cozy video sparks Cynthia Erivo 'jealousy

Cynthia Erivo reacts to Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey's new NYT cooking video

  By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Ariana Grande, Jonathan Baileys cozy video sparks Cynthia Erivo jealousy
Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey's cozy video sparks Cynthia Erivo 'jealousy

Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey's new video has sparked a stream of hilarious Cynthia Erivo memes on the internet.

The Wicked: For Good duo appeared on the latest episode of The NYT Cooking, titled, The Pizza Interview on Tuesday, November 25th.

Throughout the episode, Ariana and Jonathan were seen laughing and cooking while answering to the questions related to their newly released film.

The adorable chemistry between the two - who respectively played Glinda and Prince Fiyero in Wicked: For Good, was highlighted in one intimate moment.

While posing for the photos during the interview, Jonathan affectionately hugged Ariana from behind and kept moving swiftly, with visibly unusual expressions on the 7 Rings singer's face.

Soon after the video clip garnered traction on social media, fans turned to X to not only express their thoughts, but also analysing how Cynthia Erivo would must be thinking about the same.

A user stated, "Does she know about this?"

Ariana Grande, Jonathan Baileys cozy video sparks Cynthia Erivo jealousy

"Cynthia all thanksgiving," another user wrote.

Ariana Grande, Jonathan Baileys cozy video sparks Cynthia Erivo jealousy

Third user stated, "She is looking at these pics like...."

Ariana Grande, Jonathan Baileys cozy video sparks Cynthia Erivo jealousy

Another user noted, "Ooh Cynthia don’t make that face."

Ariana Grande, Jonathan Baileys cozy video sparks Cynthia Erivo jealousy

"Ariiiiiiana!," noted a fifth.

Ariana Grande, Jonathan Baileys cozy video sparks Cynthia Erivo jealousy

These memes from fans were stemmed through recent speculations about Cynthia and Ariana’s dynamics.

The duo sparked semi-binary dating rumours with their extraordinary physical interaction with each other throughout the promotions of Wicked:For Good.

Even all the red carpets of movie’s premiere the duo kept holding hands and remained extremely affectionate towards each other.

