Jackson Browne shares sad news of son Ethan’s death at 52

Jackson Browne has announced the death of his son, Ethan Browne, who passed away at the age of 52, marking a heartbreaking loss for the legendary musician and his family.
On Wednesday, the 77-year-old legendary singer and songwriter shared a heartbreaking news of his son’s demise in a statement shared to Facebook.
“It is with deep sorrow that we share that on the morning of November 25, 2025, Ethan Browne, the son of Jackson Browne and Phyllis Major, was found unresponsive in his home and has passed away,” the statement read.
It added, “We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time. No further details are available at this moment.”
Ethan’s mom Major, who married the Running on Empty singer died by suicide in 1976 after one year of marriage when he was still a toddler.
In 1974, as a newborn, Ethan appeared with his father on a Rolling Stone cover showing Browne holding and nuzzling him.
To note, Ethan played a small role in the 2004 Kate Hudson film Raising Helen.
Alongside his acting career, he also appeared as model in campaigns for designers like Isaac Mizrahi, according to producer Mark Ronson’s memoir Night People.
In his book, Ronson recalled befriending Ethan, then living in New York with Simon Rex, describing him as “the real deal” with an angular face and soulful gaze.
He noted Ethan had his mother’s sharp cheekbones and his father’s soulful eyes. Ethan also founded Spinside Records, an imprint under Browne’s Inside Recordings.
Notably, Jackson Browne is also dad to son Ryan, 43, with ex-wife Lynne Sweeney.