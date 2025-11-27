Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon eyeing intimate Thanksgiving after tough year 

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, have planned intimate festivities for the upcoming holiday season.
People recently reported that an insider revealed that the Flight Club actor is depending on his new flame to celebrate the Thanksgiving season.
"The holidays are always a more emotional time for Brad, with some of the older kids distancing themselves and dropping Pitt from their last name. Of course, it adds another layer of sadness," the source added.
Notably, the tipster said that Pitt "has always wanted to be a devoted father and that’s never changed."
"The reality is that the holidays can be difficult when things are strained with his children, no matter what else is going on," an insider noted.
Despite these ongoing speculations, neither Brad Pitt nor Ines de Ramon has confirmed their intimate plans to celebrate the Thanksgiving season, especially after settling divorce matters with his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.
The F1 actor, who began dating Ines de Ramon in 2022, finalized his divorce from the Salt actress in December last year.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie parted ways in September 2016 and have been battling since then to dissolve their high-profile marriage.
They also share six children: Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 17.